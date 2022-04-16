Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Grows By 54.2%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the topic of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of CRBU opened at $8.14 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

