Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Grows By 57.9%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 155,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 825,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of CTAQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,235. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.