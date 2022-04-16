Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Declines By 57.5%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after buying an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after buying an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 199,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

