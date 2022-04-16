Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Drops By 60.0%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVR. TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

CVR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 76.52%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.