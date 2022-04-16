Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Drops By 37.5%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CPHRF stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.