Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Drops By 37.5%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CPHRF stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.