Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Declines By 66.7%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $12.58 on Friday. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

