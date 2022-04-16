Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Declines By 66.7%

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $12.58 on Friday. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CKX Lands Company Profile (Get Rating)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.