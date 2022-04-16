Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Decreases By 46.7%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CLSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

