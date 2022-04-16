Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Increases By 50.3%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $13.11 on Friday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

