Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Rises By 67.0%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 56,678 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000.

NYSE:RNP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,047. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

