Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Drops By 32.3%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

