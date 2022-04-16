Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Grows By 58.2%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

