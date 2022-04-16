Short Interest in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Rises By 156.4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 156.4% from the March 15th total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 103.84%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.