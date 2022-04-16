Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Drops By 60.1%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 464,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 618.0 days.
Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $$22.49 during midday trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
