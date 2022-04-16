Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Drops By 60.1%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 464,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 618.0 days.

Shares of DCNSF remained flat at $$22.49 during midday trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

