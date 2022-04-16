Short Interest in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Declines By 50.0%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 million, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

