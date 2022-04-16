Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Increases By 82.8%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the March 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Defense Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$0.90 target price for the company.

DFMTF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 20,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,981. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

