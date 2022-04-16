Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Declines By 50.6%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. DENSO has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
