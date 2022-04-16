Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Declines By 50.6%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get DENSO alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. DENSO has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.