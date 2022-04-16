Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rises By 57.6%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.

DBOEY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. 337,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,330. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

