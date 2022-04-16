Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rises By 57.6%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($163.04) to €156.00 ($169.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.03.
DBOEY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. 337,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,330. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
