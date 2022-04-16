Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCW) Increases By 80.7%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DHBCW stock remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,565. DHB Capital has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

