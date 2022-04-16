Short Interest in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Drops By 35.9%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 974,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Diversey has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Diversey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diversey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

