Short Interest in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Increases By 137.0%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DMYS opened at $9.84 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $5,309,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

