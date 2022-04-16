Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Increases By 60.8%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNBBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,764. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.60.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

