Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Increases By 85.4%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 73,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

DMLP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 60,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,450. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $960.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.