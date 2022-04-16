Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Expands By 133.5%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a growth of 133.5% from the March 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

