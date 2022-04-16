Short Interest in Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Rises By 66.7%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNLMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.94) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DNLMY stock remained flat at $$13.71 during trading hours on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 12.33%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

