Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Rises By 149.2%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $15.49.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.