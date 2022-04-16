Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Rises By 149.2%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 149.2% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

