Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Grows By 77.3%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. 18,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,124. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

