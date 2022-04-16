Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Drops By 37.9%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $$4.85 during trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

