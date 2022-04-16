Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Drops By 37.9%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $$4.85 during trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile (Get Rating)
