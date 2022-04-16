Short Interest in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Expands By 63.8%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

ESLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ESLT stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day moving average of $175.21. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.