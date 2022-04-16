Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Grows By 59.4%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EKTAY. Danske downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 39,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

