Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Drops By 33.3%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELLO opened at $26.70 on Friday. Ellomay Capital has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.