Short Interest in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Declines By 34.9%

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Endurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. Endurance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endurance Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in sectors, such as platforms and sensors, mobile communications, internet of things, and AI and big data analytics sectors.

