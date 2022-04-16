Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Rises By 78.5%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 778,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $17.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.06. 664,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.04. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.45.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.