Short Interest in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Decreases By 37.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ERO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 72,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,202. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

