Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Expands By 130.9%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

FATBB stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

