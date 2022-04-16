Short Interest in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Drops By 38.0%

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $34,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. 275,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $233.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.09.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

