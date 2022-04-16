Short Interest in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Drops By 38.0%

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $34,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. 275,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $233.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.09.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
