Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Expands By 130.2%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBBPF shares. Scotiabank lowered FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FIBRA Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

