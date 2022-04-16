Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Increases By 145.9%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
