Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declines By 48.0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,360. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $57.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.
