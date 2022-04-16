Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declines By 48.0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,360. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after acquiring an additional 79,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,691,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares during the last quarter.

