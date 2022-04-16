Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Grows By 66.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the March 15th total of 905,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CIBR opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

