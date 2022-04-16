Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 125.9%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,107,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,888,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,103,000 after acquiring an additional 258,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 958.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,631,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

