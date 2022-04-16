Short Interest in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rises By 104.3%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $302.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About First Western Financial (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

