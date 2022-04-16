Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Expands By 68.6%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,083.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSPKF remained flat at $$15.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
