Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Increases By 51.1%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of FLGC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,304. Flora Growth has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flora Growth by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flora Growth by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

