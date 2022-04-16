Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Increases By 51.1%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of FLGC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,304. Flora Growth has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.
About Flora Growth (Get Rating)
Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.
