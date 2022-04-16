Short Interest in ForceField Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNRG) Declines By 33.3%

ForceField Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ForceField Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Forcefield Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of lighting products. The company was founded by Richard St. Julien on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York.

