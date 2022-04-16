Short Interest in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Rises By 75.0%

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FSSI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 3,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,439. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.
Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
