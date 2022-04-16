Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Decreases By 46.8%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FMIV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 153,334 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 175,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

