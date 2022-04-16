Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Declines By 66.7%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GENSF opened at $38.47 on Friday. Genus has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.
Genus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.