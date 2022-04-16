Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Declines By 66.7%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GIGA opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.43.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 149.33%.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

