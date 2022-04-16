Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Increases By 64.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 87,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,497. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $33.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 178,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11,092.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 156,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 155,296 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.