Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Decreases By 66.7%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.56. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $286.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.50.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

