Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Decreases By 66.7%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.56. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $286.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.
